General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Trimmed by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 197,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 182,308 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 942,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,330,000 after buying an additional 52,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 21.3% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.84. 1,454,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.86. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.