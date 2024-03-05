Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Generac worth $10,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Generac by 54.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Generac by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of GNRC opened at $113.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.12 and a 200-day moving average of $113.44. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

