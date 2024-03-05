Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $221.02 million and $19,287.72 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002267 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00016062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00024068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001322 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,279.92 or 1.00434167 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.39 or 0.00154455 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.48279646 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24,851.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

