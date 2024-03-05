Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in February

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,300 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 381,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Gear Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

GENGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 34,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,446. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

