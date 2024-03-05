Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Up 6.9% in February

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,300 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 381,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Gear Energy Trading Down 1.6 %
GENGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 34,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,446. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.
About Gear Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gear Energy
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.