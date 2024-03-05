GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the January 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GATX Price Performance

GATX stock opened at $128.13 on Tuesday. GATX has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $133.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GATX will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,295,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,494 shares of company stock worth $4,746,230. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GATX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GATX during the third quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GATX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GATX

About GATX

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.