Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Shares Acquired by Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Garrett Motion by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 34,888,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668,346 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Garrett Motion by 629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 26,070,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,354,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495,589 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,988,000. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Garrett Motion by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,141,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,110 shares during the period. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,666,000.

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 29,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $274,712.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,527,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,651,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 29,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $274,712.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,527,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,651,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $5,768,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,600,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,588,309.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,944,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,324,169 in the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

NYSE GTX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $9.70. 934,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. Research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

