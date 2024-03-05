Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Shares Up 10.5%

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 306,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 628% from the average session volume of 42,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Galway Metals Trading Up 10.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$23.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

