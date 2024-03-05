Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Short Interest Down 12.8% in February

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the January 31st total of 292,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. 198,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,572. Fusion Fuel Green has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTOO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

