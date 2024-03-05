Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) is set to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Fusion Fuel Green to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Up 32.6 %

Shares of HTOO opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Fuel Green

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTOO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fusion Fuel Green during the first quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 87,176 shares during the period. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

