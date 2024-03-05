FUNToken (FUN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $64.35 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $64.35 million and $7.00 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

