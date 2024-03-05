fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target Cut to $2.50 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FUBO. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.42.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,772,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,456,394. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 22,342 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $42,226.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,413 shares in the company, valued at $91,500.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in fuboTV by 43.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 49.7% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in fuboTV by 97.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

