FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

NYSE:FCN opened at $205.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.12. FTI Consulting has a 1-year low of $167.39 and a 1-year high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $576,564.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

