FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a dividend payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Shares of FTAI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $58.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,818. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.89. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $59.98.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth about $344,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTAI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.95.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

