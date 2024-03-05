FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSK. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FSK

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 8,800 shares of company stock worth $165,574 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.