Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $13.85 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.6% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,482 shares of company stock valued at $29,622,250. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $133.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

