Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

FRSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Freshworks

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $94,831.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,565.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $326,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $403,900.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $94,831.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,565.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 653,030 shares of company stock valued at $14,048,507. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 582,157 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.11 million. Research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.