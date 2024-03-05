Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $18.67

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.67, but opened at $20.45. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 355,218 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after buying an additional 683,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after acquiring an additional 36,820 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 307,801 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 58.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 272,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the second quarter worth about $16,738,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

