Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Up 21.1% in February

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Frequency Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the second quarter worth $72,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Electronics Trading Down 1.9 %

Frequency Electronics stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,701. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a market cap of $100.13 million, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.46. Frequency Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frequency Electronics ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 5.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Frequency Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

