Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $84.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. Fortive has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $86.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

