Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Stake Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,232,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.58% of Flowers Foods worth $27,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLO. DA Davidson began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In other news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey bought 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Articles

