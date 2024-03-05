Floor & Decor (FND) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND):

3/5/2024 – Floor & Decor was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $115.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $112.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $102.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Floor & Decor was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.42. 895,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,209. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.25 and a 200 day moving average of $98.32. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,501 shares of company stock worth $13,264,182 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

