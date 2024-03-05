FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.11

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.11 and last traded at $54.11, with a volume of 9113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

