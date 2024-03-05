Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stake Raised by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Five9 accounts for about 2.2% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Five9 worth $10,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Five9 by 11.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,701,000 after purchasing an additional 81,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 242.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,999,000 after buying an additional 187,268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Five9 by 162.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 533,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,331,000 after buying an additional 330,567 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Five9 in the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 44.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Five9 Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, hitting $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

