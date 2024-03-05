Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,628,800 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 1,480,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,072.0 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of FSPKF stock remained flat at $14.64 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $16.69.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

