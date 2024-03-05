Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Short Interest Up 21.5% in February

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the January 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $26,018,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 103.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

FI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.00. 964,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.50.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

