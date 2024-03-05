First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 146,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 213,181 shares.The stock last traded at $22.18 and had previously closed at $22.21.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Get First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,106,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 682,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after acquiring an additional 378,013 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000.

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.