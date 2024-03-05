First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDS opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3774 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 148.9% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 4,962.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000.

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

