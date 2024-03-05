First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.09. 463,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,892. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

