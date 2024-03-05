First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Holdings Cut by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,468 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $77,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRME. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $105,911.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $105,911.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at $798,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FRME. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of FRME stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.29. The company had a trading volume of 187,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,118. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.07.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $156.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

