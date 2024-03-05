First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $4.99

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $5.09. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 2,423,655 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AG shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.0048 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,614,262 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,952 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 790,692 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 509,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 40,325 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.