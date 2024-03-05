First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.08. The company had a trading volume of 329,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

