Financial Review: Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) versus Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Telecom Argentina and Frontier Communications Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Argentina 1 0 0 0 1.00 Frontier Communications Parent 1 1 4 0 2.50

Telecom Argentina presently has a consensus target price of $5.70, suggesting a potential downside of 21.81%. Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus target price of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 5.67%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Telecom Argentina.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina 0.44% 5.56% 2.67% Frontier Communications Parent 0.50% 0.56% 0.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telecom Argentina and Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina $5.74 billion N/A -$1.60 billion $0.05 145.80 Frontier Communications Parent $5.68 billion 1.02 $29.00 million $0.12 195.83

Frontier Communications Parent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telecom Argentina. Telecom Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontier Communications Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Telecom Argentina on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Argentina



Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches. It also internet connectivity products, including virtual private network services, traditional Internet protocol links, and other products; and programming and other cable television services. In addition, the company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services. Further, it provides Infrastructure, interconnection, datacenter, Internet, value added, and international long-distance services; and data services, including data transmission, virtual private networks, symmetric Internet access, national and international signal transport, and videoconferencing services; Personal Pay, a digital wallet service; and management and administration services. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Frontier Communications Parent



Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

