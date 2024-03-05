Finance Of America Companies (FOA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Finance Of America Companies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Finance Of America Companies Stock Performance

Shares of FOA stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Finance Of America Companies has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.87, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FOA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.25 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOA. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

