FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,570,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 28,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 17.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at FIGS

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $163,353.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 499,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,896.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 7,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $53,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,154. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 499,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,896.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,550 shares of company stock valued at $267,309. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Get FIGS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,079,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,340 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,152,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FIGS by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 1,097,083 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.77.

Get Our Latest Report on FIGS

FIGS Stock Performance

NYSE FIGS traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $5.60. 1,440,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,989. The firm has a market cap of $947.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.