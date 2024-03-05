Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.31

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.31 and last traded at $57.20, with a volume of 20355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.92.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 804.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

