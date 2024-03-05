FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGIWW) Short Interest Down 5.4% in February

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGIWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
FGI Industries Stock Performance
FGIWW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. 2,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886. FGI Industries has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.
FGI Industries Company Profile
