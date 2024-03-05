FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGIWW) Short Interest Down 5.4% in February

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGIWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

FGI Industries Stock Performance

FGIWW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. 2,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886. FGI Industries has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

FGI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.