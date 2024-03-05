Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RACE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Ferrari Trading Down 2.7 %

RACE stock opened at $413.67 on Friday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $252.17 and a twelve month high of $430.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.07.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $572,523,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ferrari by 8,986.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,327,000 after acquiring an additional 993,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ferrari by 139.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,563,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter worth about $157,620,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $172,141,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

