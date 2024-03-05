Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Short Interest Update

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,906,200 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 5,195,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,512,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Up 0.8 %

Federal National Mortgage Association stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

