FAT Brands (FAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect FAT Brands to post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the quarter.
FAT Brands Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of FAT Brands stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. 2,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,944. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.83.
FAT Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.70%.
FAT Brands Company Profile
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.
