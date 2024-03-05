FAT Brands (FAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect FAT Brands to post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the quarter.

FAT Brands Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FAT Brands stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. 2,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,944. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FAT Brands Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FAT Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in FAT Brands by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FAT Brands by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FAT Brands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in FAT Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.