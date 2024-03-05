Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Up 8.9% in February

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,600 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 176,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmer Bros.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 684,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 189,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 766,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Price Performance

Shares of FARM traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,846. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $89.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 65.75% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

