FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Position Reduced by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,723,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 441,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 820.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDS traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $463.19. The stock had a trading volume of 169,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,681. The company’s fifty day moving average is $467.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $487.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,805 shares of company stock worth $6,805,651. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

