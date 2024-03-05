F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 212,784 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $292,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in F5 by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 470 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,851 shares of company stock valued at $688,859. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.21. 130,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.65. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

