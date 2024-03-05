Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Short Interest Update

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 769,300 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 728,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Exro Technologies Price Performance

EXROF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 126,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,049. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Exro Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “speculative” rating on shares of Exro Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for commercial and industrial applications.

