eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

eXp World has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 250.0%.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of EXPI traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,612. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. eXp World has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,237,858 shares in the company, valued at $37,126,064.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Quarry LP purchased a new position in eXp World during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 65.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

