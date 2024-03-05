Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) stock traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $102.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 288. Exchange Bank has a 52-week low of $81.50 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.63.
About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa CA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.