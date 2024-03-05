Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Short Interest Update

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Excellon Resources

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Excellon Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources Trading Up 19.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EXNRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 31,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,568. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. Excellon Resources has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.37.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.