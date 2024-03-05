Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.91

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 46048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evotec in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Evotec by 643.1% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the period. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

