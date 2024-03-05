Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

EVOK opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.21. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

