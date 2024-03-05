Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Price Performance
EVOK opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.21. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.70.
About Evoke Pharma
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke Pharma
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Hims & Hers Stock Rises On Stimulating Earnings Growth
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.