Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Trading Up 4.2%

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 690,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,055,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVRI. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $828.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). Everi had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 8.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 9.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

