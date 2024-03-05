Evergreen Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,073,000 after buying an additional 1,346,447 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after buying an additional 882,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,707,000 after buying an additional 1,248,693 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.95. 1,575,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782,611. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.